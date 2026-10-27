ED Attaches Rs 23 Crore Assets In Online Betting Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 23 crore in an ongoing money laundering investigation targeting Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra and others involved in an alleged illegal online betting network.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth over Rs 23 crore in an online betting money laundering probe.

Assets were found in the possession of Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra, Gulshan Khattar, and Neha Tandon.

MLA K C Veerendra, arrested in August 2025, is considered the "prime accused" in the case.

The probe stems from FIRs alleging cheating and extortion through illegal online betting websites like King567.

Total asset attachments in this case now stand at Rs 343 crore, with two charge sheets filed.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 23 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra and some others in connection with an alleged online betting network.

ED's Ongoing Investigation

A provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on October 23 and the assets were found in the "possession" of Veerendra, Gulshan Khattar (promoter of Fonepaisa Payment Solutions), and his wife Neha Tandon, the central agency said in a statement.

The value of the properties is Rs 23.35 crore, it added.

The 51-year-old legislator, who represents the Chitradurga assembly seat in Karnataka, was arrested by the ED in August 2025 from Sikkim while on a business trip to lease a casino. He is now out on bail.

The ED had called him the "prime accused" in the case. Veerendra has always denied the ED charges.

Online Betting Network Uncovered

The money laundering probe stems from FIRs filed in multiple states alleging cheating, impersonation and extortion of the public through illegal online betting websites, including King567 and other associated platforms.

The ED claimed that proceeds of crime were found to have been received "in the hands of" Fonepaisa Payment Solutions, which received commission for providing services as a key payment gateway and financial intermediary in the "illegal" online betting ecosystem.

Out of these proceeds of crime, properties worth Rs 33 crore were attached in January, according to the agency.

Key Players And Attachments

The ED probe found that a company named SimTech received credits from identified mule bank accounts linked to king567.

Tandon is the director of this company but she had "no active role" in its management; her husband Gulshan Khattar handled it, the agency said.

The total attachment of assets in this case stands at Rs 343 crore while the ED has filed two charge sheets before a designated court in Bengaluru.