ED Seizes Rs 510 Crore Assets From Anil Ambani Group In Fraud Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached Rs 510 crore in assets, including aircraft and land, from the Reliance Anil Ambani Group as part of a significant money laundering investigation into alleged bank fraud by its financial and communication arms.

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Key Points The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached assets worth Rs 510 crore from the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG).

The attachment is part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged bank frauds by Reliance Home Finance Limited, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd., and Reliance Communication Ltd.

Attached assets include two aircraft, six land parcels, an office premise in Maharashtra, two windmills in Tamil Nadu, bank balances, fixed deposits, and investments.

The ED alleges the Group siphoned public funds, misused IBC, and diverted funds to offshore tax havens for personal benefit.

With this order, the total attachment and seizure in these cases now stands at Rs 23,100 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 510 crore, including two aircraft, as part of an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG).

Details Of The Allegations And Assets

The probe is related to allegations against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL)/Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL) of Rs 263.05 crore fraud and against Reliance Communication Ltd. (RCOM) for Rs 247.12 crore fraud.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties worth Rs 510 crore, it said.

In the RCOM case, the attached assets include 2 chartered aircraft, 6 land parcels and an office premise in Maharashtra, the ED said in a statement.

In the RHFL/ RCFL case, two wind mills in Tamil Nadu, bank balances, fixed deposits and investments have been attached, it added.

The aircraft are a Dassault Falcon 2000 and an Embraer.

The agency claimed its probe found that the Group was involved in siphoning off public funds from banks and financial institutions, misuse of IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) law to fraudulently ring-fence corporate assets for personal use and diversion of public funds from India to offshore tax havens.

"A large part was utilised for the individual benefit of the promoters and their family," the agency alleged.

The ED has arrested 10 individuals in these cases and filed six chargesheets apart from initiating a separate probe under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest order, the total attachment and seizure of assets in this case stands at Rs 23,100 crore.