News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED at my house to arrest me: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

ED at my house to arrest me: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 02, 2024 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday claimed that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached his house in New Delhi to arrest him.

IMAGE: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sources said the ED team reached his house in Okhla as part of a money laundering investigation.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence.

 

In a post on X, Khan said, "A ED team has reached my house to arrest me."

"Early this morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED reached my house. The dictator is leaving no stone unturned to harass me and other AAP leader," said Khan, who represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying agencies are targeting those who raised their voice against the ruling party.

In a video on X, Khan also said he has been replying to all the notices being sent by the agency. But a team is here to arrest him on a search warrant, he said.

On X, Sisodia said the only work left for the ED is to "suppress every voice raised against the BJP and break it". Those who do not break, are arrested and put in jail, he alleged.

Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dictatorship" and the ED's "hooliganism" continue, he alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
'Kejriwal has outlived utility for BJP'
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
Will Deepika Deliver Her Baby Here?
Will Deepika Deliver Her Baby Here?
Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club
Stree 2 Enters Rs 500 Crore Club
US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles
US Open: Bopanna, Bhambri lose in doubles
Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready
Malavika, Shraddha, Aahana Are Festive Ready

More like this

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'

'Don't Play With Kejriwal's Life'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances