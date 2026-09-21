How ED Uncovered A Major IPL Betting Money Laundering Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate has made a significant arrest in Guwahati, apprehending a principal bookie involved in a multi-crore money laundering operation linked to illegal IPL cricket betting across the northeastern region.

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Key Points ED arrested Deepesh Bajoria, a principal bookie, in a money-laundering probe related to illegal T20 cricket betting.

The syndicate operated during IPL seasons across Assam and the wider northeastern region.

Bajoria allegedly used online platforms like Skyexchange and Winner7 and encrypted messaging for illegal betting.

Funds exceeding Rs 28 crore were routed through the bank account of his partnership firm, DRM Coke, which was non-operational.

The investigation, stemming from a 2021 FIR, continues to trace the source and beneficiaries of these illicit funds.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Guwahati-based "principal bookie" in connection with a money-laundering probe into an organised illegal T20 cricket-betting syndicate operating during IPL seasons across Assam and the wider northeastern region. Deepesh Bajoria, a resident of Guwahati, was taken into custody on September 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an official statement said on Monday. After his arrest, Bajoria was produced before the CBI court, Guwahati, the designated Special PMLA Court, which remanded him to ED custody for six days for further investigation.

Unravelling The Illegal Betting Network

The money-laundering investigation stems from a case registered based on an FIR lodged in 2021 by the Guwahati Crime Branch and connected FIRs registered at two local police stations for various offences. According to the statement, "investigation has revealed that Deepesh Bajoria "acted as a principal bookie in the syndicate, using the online betting platforms Skyexchange and Winner7 and encrypted messaging channels for the solicitation, acceptance and settlement of illegal bettors/punters."

Routing Illicit Funds Through Shell Companies

The agency said that "funds derived from such activity were routed through the bank account of the partnership firm DRM Coke, in which he is admittedly a partner." "The said account of DRM Coke, though held out as belonging to a non-operational firm, recorded credits of Rs 28.12 crore (approx) and corresponding debits of Rs 28.03 crore (approx)" between April 19, 2022 and May 15, 2026, the statement said, adding that the account "was used primarily for routing betting funds".

Evidence And Ongoing Investigation

Searches conducted at Bajoria's premises on May 26 under the PMLA allegedly resulted in the recovery of property documents, luxury vehicle records and other material, the statement said. Digital data from his email accounts and mobile devices was also imaged, it added. "The material collected, read together with the statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, establishes that Deepesh Bajoria has knowingly engaged in the acquisition, possession, use, transfer and projection of proceeds of crime as untainted property," it said. The federal agency said the investigation further revealed "substantial financial transactions and movement of funds through various persons/entities" and discrepancies between explanations offered regarding the nature and purpose of certain financial transactions and evidence subsequently gathered. "The source, movement, utilization and ultimate beneficiaries of such funds are under investigation," the ED said, adding that further investigation is underway.