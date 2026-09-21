How ED Uncovered A Major IPL Betting Money Laundering Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate has made a significant arrest in Guwahati, apprehending a principal bookie involved in a multi-crore money laundering operation linked to illegal IPL cricket betting across the northeastern region.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Guwahati-based "principal bookie" in connection with a money-laundering probe into an organised illegal T20 cricket-betting syndicate operating during IPL seasons across Assam and the wider northeastern region. Deepesh Bajoria, a resident of Guwahati, was taken into custody on September 19 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an official statement said on Monday. After his arrest, Bajoria was produced before the CBI court, Guwahati, the designated Special PMLA Court, which remanded him to ED custody for six days for further investigation.
Key Points
- ED arrested Deepesh Bajoria, a principal bookie, in a money-laundering probe related to illegal T20 cricket betting.
- The syndicate operated during IPL seasons across Assam and the wider northeastern region.
- Bajoria allegedly used online platforms like Skyexchange and Winner7 and encrypted messaging for illegal betting.
- Funds exceeding Rs 28 crore were routed through the bank account of his partnership firm, DRM Coke, which was non-operational.
- The investigation, stemming from a 2021 FIR, continues to trace the source and beneficiaries of these illicit funds.