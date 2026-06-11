ED Raids Linked To Andhra Liquor Scam, Former Minister's Son Under Scanner

The Enforcement Directorate has made significant arrests, including a former APSBCL official and a prime accused, in a new money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 195-crore liquor transport scam in Andhra Pradesh, intensifying its probe into financial irregularities.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate arrested a former APSBCL official and a "prime accused" in a Rs 195-crore liquor transport scam.

Raids were conducted at five premises, including those of former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and his son.

The arrests are part of a fresh money laundering case under PMLA, following an earlier Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam investigation.

Officials claim a wrongful loss of Rs 195.33 crore to the government exchequer due to the alleged scam.

Cash, luxury watches, and a car were seized during the raids from premises linked to the accused.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested a former Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd. (APSBCL) official and a "prime accused" following raids in a fresh money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 195-crore liquor transport scam in the state, officials said.

ED Raids Target Former Minister's Family

The central agency raided around five premises, including those of YSRCP leader and former civil supplies minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao and his son Karumuri Sunil Kumar, the ED officials said.

Former state beverages corporation MD Donthireddy Vasudeva Reddy and the prime accused, Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, were arrested during the searches, they said.

The ED action came after the agency registered a fresh case in May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It had earlier filed a money laundering case to investigate a Rs 3,200-crore liquor "scam", which allegedly took place under the previous YSRCP government.

The ED officials claimed that the accused persons caused a wrongful loss of Rs 195.33 crore to the government exchequer.

During the raids, Rs 9 lakh in cash was seized from the premises of a man allegedly involved in the case, Vallu Sandeep. Two Rolex watches and a luxury car were seized from the premises linked to former minister K Nageswara Reddy, they said.