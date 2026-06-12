Enforcement Directorate Detains Former Reliance Telecom Executives

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Reliance Anil Ambani Group executives Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a significant development.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate arrested two former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi were taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrests occurred in Mumbai, with the duo being transported to Delhi for a case registered in the national capital.

Both individuals previously served as directors in Reliance Telecom Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the anti-money laundering law, officials said.

Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, they said.

The ED is taking the arrested duo to Delhi on transit remand as the case is registered in the national capital, the officials said.

The two previously served as directors in Reliance Telecom Ltd.