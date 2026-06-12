Former Reliance ADAG Executives Arrested By ED Under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate has taken into custody former Reliance Anil Ambani Group executives Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act, intensifying a probe into alleged financial irregularities.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate arrested two former Reliance Anil Ambani Group executives, Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi.

The arrests were made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai.

Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi previously served as directors in Reliance Telecom Ltd.

The arrested individuals are being taken to Delhi on transit remand for a case registered in the national capital.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested two former executives of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the anti-money laundering law, officials said.

Sateesh Seth and Gautam Doshi were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Mumbai, they said.

The ED is taking the arrested duo to Delhi on transit remand as the case is registered in the national capital, the officials said.

The two previously served as directors in Reliance Telecom Ltd.