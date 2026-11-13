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ED Nabs Delhi Man In Odisha's Rs 180-Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 13, 2026 17:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended Balbir Singh Malhotra in New Delhi for his alleged involvement in a massive Rs 180-crore bank loan fraud case in Odisha, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes.

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Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate arrested Balbir Singh Malhotra in New Delhi on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
  • Malhotra is implicated in a bank loan fraud case in Odisha worth over Rs 180 crore.
  • He allegedly collaborated with an Odisha-based individual to divert loan funds, with his firm receiving 80 per cent of loans intended for a brewery project.
  • The fraud resulted in losses exceeding Rs 180 crore for two state-run banks based in Odisha.
  • The central agency has obtained a six-day remand of the accused for further investigation.

The ED has arrested a man from New Delhi in connection with a bank loan fraud case in Odisha "worth over Rs 180 crore", an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Alleged Fraud

He was apprehended on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

 

"The Directorate of Enforcement, Bhubaneswar Zonal Office, has arrested Balbir Singh Malhotra, a resident of Delhi ED's investigation found that he worked with an Odisha-based person to divert the loan funds," the official said.

"The accused person's firm received 80 per cent of loans meant for a brewery project," the ED official said.

The fraud caused more than Rs 180-crore loss to two state-run banks based in Odisha, he said.

The central agency has obtained six-day remand of the accused for further investigation, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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enforcement directoratebank loan fraudmoney launderingodishabalbir singh malhotra

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