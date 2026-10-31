ED arrests Azam Khan in PMLA case as he walks out of jail on bail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan faces fresh legal trouble as the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in a money laundering case from Rampur jail, intensifying scrutiny on his alleged financial irregularities and the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan waves following his release from Rampur jail, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, October 31, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday in a money laundering case.

The arrest occurred just as Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan were released on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case.

Khan will be produced before a special PMLA court in Ghaziabad on Sunday, where the ED will seek his remand for custodial interrogation.

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1,170 crore of Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur under anti-money laundering law on Wednesday.

Khan has claimed his arrest is 'punishment for being a Muslim' and for establishing a university.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former minister Azam Khan from the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh in a money laundering case, just as he, along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan, came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case, officials said.

They added that the 78-year-old Azam Khan will be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad on Sunday, where the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation.

Khan has been arrested in the money laundering case being investigated against him, officials said.

ED's Action And Court Appearance

The politician spoke to reporters outside the Rampur district jail, where he has been lodged since November 2025.

"Kehne ko kya hai (there is nothing to say)...this is a punishment for being a Muslim...the mistake is that a Muslim made a University and school for students...," Khan said as he raised his hand in the air to greet his supporters.

The former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and his son Abdullah Azam Khan obtained relief from the Allahabad high court on Thursday after it suspended their sentence in the dual PAN cards case.

Khan was initially detained by the officials of the ED Lucknow zone amid a heavy posse of central paramilitary and UP police personnel.

Khan's supporters were heard raising slogans in his favour.

Allegations And University Asset Attachment

The federal probe agency has booked Khan and others under the PMLA, taking cognisance of 58 UP police FIRs registered against him and his alleged associates.

On Wednesday, the ED said it has attached the land and building of Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur under the anti-money laundering law. These assets command a current market value of Rs 1,170 crore, it had said in a statement.

The agency alleged that government funds meant for public works were diverted for the construction of the private varsity, as it accused the SP leader of using his influence as the Cabinet minister for Urban Development and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam for these alleged irregularities.

The Rampur Development Authority (RDA) has ordered the demolition of 38 buildings on the University campus in July, following which the varsity filed an appeal.

Political Reactions And Background

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav recently met Khan in jail and accused the BJP government of pursuing a political vendetta against his former cabinet colleague and alleged that false cases had been lodged against him.

The agency carried out raids in this case in August and also questioned Khan.