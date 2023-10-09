News
EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

EC to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2023 09:25 IST
The Election Commission (EC) will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

The commission will announce the dates for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

 

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
Will Jobs Be An Electoral Issue In State Polls?
Polls 2024: Importance Of Allies For BJP, Congress
What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like
'Can I shift from govt to my own NPS?'
Stockmarket: 'Not the time to be fearful'
Modi's Cultural Push
How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls

Now, Cong to woo T'gana voters with '5 guarantees'

