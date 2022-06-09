News
Rediff.com  » News » EC to announce date of presidential poll today

EC to announce date of presidential poll today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2022 12:49 IST
The Election Commission will announce the schedule of the election to the office of the President of India on Thursday.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Courtesy @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 3 pm to announce the schedule.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and an election for the next president has to be held before that day.

 

The president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

In 2017, the presidential polls were held on July 17 and the counting took place on July 20.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
