EC suspends UP officials over voter roll irregularities

The Election Commission has taken stringent action by suspending two electoral registration officers in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and amending an FIR, following significant allegations of electoral roll manipulation and misuse of voter registration systems.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission has ordered the suspension of two EROs, Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary, in Pilibhit over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

The poll authority directed that Section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, be added to the existing FIR against the two officers and a computer operator.

The controversy erupted after opposition parties, including the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleged large-scale electoral roll manipulation.

An inquiry found that a computer assistant allegedly misused login IDs on the ECINET portal to enter 13,779 Form-8 applications, with 10,470 approved, without supporting documents between May 31 and August 29.

The Commission has made it clear that disciplinary authorities must consult it before dropping proceedings initiated on its recommendation.

The Election Commission has ordered the suspension of two electoral registration officers (EROs) in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Assembly constituency over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll and directed the addition of a penal provision to an FIR lodged against them.

EC Takes Action Against Officers

In a letter to the chief electoral officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, the Commission directed that EROs Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary be placed under immediate suspension.

Their charge sheets must be submitted to the EC for scrutiny (vetting), and they cannot be reinstated without the Commission's prior approval.

The poll authority also directed that Section 198 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, be added to the existing FIR against the two officers and Anil Kumar, a voter registration centre computer operator. Their cases must be pursued rigorously, the poll body said.

The Commission has also made it clear that disciplinary authorities must consult it before dropping proceedings initiated on its recommendation solely on the basis of an official's written explanation.

Allegations Of Electoral Roll Manipulation

The controversy erupted after opposition parties, primarily the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), alleged large-scale electoral roll manipulation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa had earlier directed district election officers to deactivate the ECINET portal IDs of computer assistants at voter registration centres across the state, following complaints of alleged misuse of login credentials in Pilibhit.

The district election officers have also been asked to obtain confirmation from the respective EROs after the login IDs of the computer assistants working as operators under them are deactivated.

Probe Reveals Misuse Of Login Credentials

The action follows an inquiry into alleged irregularities in 10,470 voter entries in the Assembly constituency, Pilibhit.

The probe found that a computer assistant had allegedly misused login IDs on the ECINET portal and entered 13,779 Form-8 applications for changes in voter details between May 31 and August 29, of which 10,470 were approved and 3,309 rejected.

However, no application forms or supporting documents related to these entries were found in the office.

Further Directives Issued

The district election officers have also been directed to personally verify the action taken in all Assembly constituencies and submit compliance reports to the chief electoral officer's office without delay, an official statement in Lucknow had said.

Further, the CEO had directed the firm concerned to immediately terminate the services of the outsourced computer assistant allegedly involved in the case pertaining to the 127-Pilibhit Assembly constituency.