EC skips wedding date, Rajasthan to vote on to November 25

The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 in view of demands for a change given "large-scale" weddings in the state that day.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while being garlanded by BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje and others during a public meeting, in Sikar, Rajasthan. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a statement, the EC said the decision was taken following representations made by various parties and social organisations for a change of the date of the poll "considering large-scale wedding/social engagements on that day (November 23) which may cause inconvenience to a large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll".

The earlier polling day in Rajasthan coincided with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an auspicious occasion when more than 50,000 weddings are likely to take place in the state as the festival marks the beginning of the wedding season.

The Commission said after considering these factors and representations, it has decided to change the date of the poll from November 23 (Thursday) to November 25 (Saturday).

Other dates related to the poll such as the issuance of notification and the last date for withdrawing candidature will remain unchanged.

The counting of votes will take place as scheduled on December 3, along with the same for four other state assembly polls.

The voter turnout in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls was 74.71 per cent.

The poll panel announced the assembly poll schedule for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram on Monday.

More than 5.27 crore voters, including 2.75 crore male and 2.51 crore female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election, according to the final voter list.

About 22 lakh voters aged between 18 and 19 years will cast their votes for the first time.

Meanwhile, some political parties in Mizoram have urged the Election Commission to reschedule the date for the counting of votes for the assembly polls on December 3, as it is a Sunday when people attend church services in the Christian-majority state.