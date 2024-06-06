News
EC reveals overall poll turnout minus postal ballots

EC reveals overall poll turnout minus postal ballots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 06, 2024 17:45 IST
A voter turnout of 65.79 per cent was recorded in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, but the final figures may change as it does not include postal ballots, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Artists dressed in traditional attires hold placards for a voter awareness campaign during the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Mohali on June 1, 2024. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

At a recent press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said a total of 64.2 crore voters had exercise their franchise.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the turnout was 67.40 per cent.

 

In 2019, India had 91.20 crore voters and out of these, 61.5 crore had exercised their franchise. In the 2024 polls, the size of the electorate grew to 96.88 crore voters.

"Overall, 65.79 per cent voter turnout recorded in general elections, 2024, at the polling stations," the Election Commission said in a statement.

Voter turnout at polling station means votes polled in electronic voting machines.

The commission said detailed statistical reports having number of postal votes and gross voter turnout will be made available after finalisation of details, as received from states and Union Territories in due course according to standard practice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
