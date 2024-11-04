News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint

EC orders immediate transfer of Maha DGP after Cong complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 04, 2024 12:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to transfer Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect following complaints from political parties, including the Congress, sources said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla. Photograph: ANI

The poll body directed the Maharashtra chief secretary to hand over Shukla's charge to the next senior-most IPS officer in the cadre.

The chief secretary was also directed to send a panel of three IPS officers by Tuesday afternoon for appointment as DGP, the sources said.

 

Maharashtra goes to polls on November 20.

During a recent review meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also ensure that they are perceived as non-partisan while carrying out their duties.

On October 29, Kumar had expressed concern over politically motivated crimes in Maharashtra and asked DGP Shukla to ensure a strict clampdown on such incidents.

The recent killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique led to a political furore. He was shot dead by three gunmen in Bandra East on October 12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Why Mahayuti Believes It Will Win Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Jarange makes U-turn on decision to contest Maha polls
Shilpa Shetty's Kids Celebrate Bhai Dooj
Shilpa Shetty's Kids Celebrate Bhai Dooj
Gauff's perfect start to WTA Finals campaign
Gauff's perfect start to WTA Finals campaign
23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
23 killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
Smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3CY24
Smartphone market value surges 12% in Q3CY24
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Will rebels upset Mahayuti, MVA poll plans in Maha?
Will rebels upset Mahayuti, MVA poll plans in Maha?
BJP not to campaign for Nawab Malik, but...
BJP not to campaign for Nawab Malik, but...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances