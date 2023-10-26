EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi over remark on Modi's temple visit

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit.

IMAGE: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, October 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poll panel asked her to respond to the notice by October 30 evening.

The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Priyanka Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP noted in its submission, told a public meeting in Dausa on October 20 that she saw it on TV that when an envelop of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only Rs 21.

She adds that she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not, the BJP's complaint read.

She then went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that "envelops" are shown to public by the party but nothing is found in them after the elections. The BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint.