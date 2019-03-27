EC notice to Niti Aayog VC on Congress promise

March 27, 2019 13:34 IST

The Election Commission is learnt to have decided to seek details of remarks made by Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar in which he had attacked Congress over minimum income guarantee promise.

Sources in the poll panel said, since Kumar is part of "bureaucratic executive", such remarks may be violative of the model code.

"It is not a case of one politician attacking the other or one party attacking the other," said a functionary.

Kumar had accused the Congress of promising the moon to win elections.

He had also tweeted, saying "The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test".

In another tweet, Kumar had claimed that, "true to its past record of promising the moon to win elections, Congress President announces a scheme that will bust fiscal discipline, create strong incentives against work and which will never be implemented."

Kumar is reported to made similar remarks in an interview also.

At a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if Congress comes to power.