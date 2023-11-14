News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal for remarks against PM

EC notice to Priyanka Gandhi, Kejriwal for remarks against PM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 14, 2023 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photograph: @priyankagandhi/X

Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.

In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).

She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends.

The EC notice has been issued to the national convener of the AAP.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the national convener of the AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

 

The BJP had on November 10 approached the Election Commission and demanded action against the AAP for posting "very unacceptable" and "unethical" video clip and remarks on a social media platform targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP on Wednesday last had posted a video story on 'X' featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Modi. The next day, the party posted a picture of Adani and Modi, and alleged that the prime minister works for the industrialist and not the people.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and party leader Om Pathak, approached the poll panel on the issue.

"From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two tweets (posts on X) in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government," Puri told reporters after raising the issue with the EC.

"It is saying in it (these posts) that a democratically elected leader, who happens to be the prime minister, is a paid employee of some individual," the Union minister said and added this act of the AAP was a new low in politics.

In its notice to the AAP, the EC stated, "The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements/allegations/averments, made in the alleged social media posts under reference, against a star campaigner of another national party and against the political party and by insinuation and innuendo against the candidates for the state elections and to show cause why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct read with relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you."

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the mater without making any further reference to you," the poll panel said.

Assembly polls are underway in five states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can EC see us through a free and fair election?
Can EC see us through a free and fair election?
Cong slams Modi's 'roadshow' on voting day
Cong slams Modi's 'roadshow' on voting day
'Misuse of kids': Cong complains to EC against Modi
'Misuse of kids': Cong complains to EC against Modi
Let bygones be bygones: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Let bygones be bygones: Pilot on Gehlot's past swipes
Time for pure business and getting job done: Rohit
Time for pure business and getting job done: Rohit
What does Piyush Goyal's Tesla visit mean?
What does Piyush Goyal's Tesla visit mean?
Army dismisses Captain for over fake encounter in JK
Army dismisses Captain for over fake encounter in JK
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Our institutions are at risk under Modi

Our institutions are at risk under Modi

EC notice to Priyanka over Modi 's temple visit remark

EC notice to Priyanka over Modi 's temple visit remark

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances