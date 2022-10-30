News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC likely to announce Gujarat poll schedule this week

EC likely to announce Gujarat poll schedule this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2022 12:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat assembly polls this week.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.

While election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.

 

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the polls in the two state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.

According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007 and 2012.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Didn't club HP, Guj polls together in 2017 too: EC
Didn't club HP, Guj polls together in 2017 too: EC
Modi warns against 'silent' Cong campaign in Gujarat
Modi warns against 'silent' Cong campaign in Gujarat
Guj polls: Who will bag the all-important Dalit vote?
Guj polls: Who will bag the all-important Dalit vote?
Bommai says Diwali 'cash gifts' to scribes a 'lie'
Bommai says Diwali 'cash gifts' to scribes a 'lie'
SEE: Rahul Gandhi sprints, others try to catch up
SEE: Rahul Gandhi sprints, others try to catch up
Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'
Phillips borrows sprinter's start to beat 'Mankading'
India logs 1,604 Covid cases, 8 die; active tally dips
India logs 1,604 Covid cases, 8 die; active tally dips
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gujarat polls: EC pulls up state's chief secy, DGP

Gujarat polls: EC pulls up state's chief secy, DGP

AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts

AAP to split Oppn votes, benefit BJP in Guj: Experts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances