News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC gives Uddhav 15 more days to submit documents in Shiv Sena symbol claim

EC gives Uddhav 15 more days to submit documents in Shiv Sena symbol claim

Source: PTI
August 11, 2022 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission is learnt to have given the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena 15 more days to submit documents in support of its claim on the party's election symbol.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray (left) with Sanjay Raut. Photograph: Sanjay Raut on Twitter

Last month, the Election Commission had asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the party's election symbol -- the "bow and arrow".

 

Following a request by the Thackeray faction, the EC has now asked it submit the documents by August 23, sources said.

Responding to a question on the plea by the Thackeray faction to postpone hearing on the matter by four weeks, sources said at present the EC has only asked for documents and the hearing will come later.

The poll body had asked the two factions to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislature and organisational wings of the Shiv Sena, and their written statements on the matter.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The MVA dispensation consisted of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Shinde camp joined hands with the BJP and formed the government in Maharashtra subsequently.

Shinde took oath as chief minister on June 30 along with BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Uddhav was ready to align with BJP: Rebel leader
Uddhav was ready to align with BJP: Rebel leader
SC may refer Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench
SC may refer Sena vs Sena matter to Constitution Bench
Merger only way out for Shinde group: Uddhav in SC
Merger only way out for Shinde group: Uddhav in SC
KL Rahul to lead Team India in Zimbabwe
KL Rahul to lead Team India in Zimbabwe
Chinese spy ship won't dock in Hambantota: Lanka
Chinese spy ship won't dock in Hambantota: Lanka
4 soldiers killed in fidayeen attack days before I-Day
4 soldiers killed in fidayeen attack days before I-Day
Deepika-Ranveer Cheer For Aamir!
Deepika-Ranveer Cheer For Aamir!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena

Making rebels ministers is murder of democracy: Sena

Row over inclusion of tainted ministers in Shinde govt

Row over inclusion of tainted ministers in Shinde govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances