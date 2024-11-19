News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » EC flying squad searches Yugendra Pawar's father's showroom

EC flying squad searches Yugendra Pawar's father's showroom

Source: PTI
November 19, 2024 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, a poll flying squad has conducted a search at an automobiles showroom belonging to NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's father in Baramati town, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Yugendra Pawar files his nomination papers for the Baramati assembly constituency accompanied by his grand-uncle Sharad Pawar, October 28, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'Sharayu Motors' outlet of Yugendra Pawar's father Shrinivas Pawar was searched late on Monday night but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

Yugendra Pawar, candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), is taking on his uncle and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the NCP in a high-profile contest from Baramati seat in Pune district in the state assembly polls scheduled on Wednesday.

 

Pune Collector Suhas Divase confirmed that following a complaint, a flying squad of the Election Commission visited the showroom and conducted the search, but did not find anything suspicious.

Sub-divisional officer Vaibhav Navadkar said the EC's control room for Baramati constituency had received a complaint, based on which the flying squad conducted the search at the showroom on Monday night.

Navadkar also said nothing suspicious was found and that it was a routine check.

Two days ago, the poll office of Kiran Gujar, the election in-charge of Ajit Pawar, was also checked after a complaint was received, he added.

Yugendra Pawar told PTI that a squad of 10 to 13 police and other officials searched the showroom.

"We are law abiding citizens but if they are giving so much attention to us, we are really thankful to them," he said sarcastically.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mess with anyone but me: Pawar Sr vows to defeat Ajit
Mess with anyone but me: Pawar Sr vows to defeat Ajit
Ajit questions aunt campaigning for nephew in Baramati
Ajit questions aunt campaigning for nephew in Baramati
In Saheb vs Dada battle in Baramati, people are king
In Saheb vs Dada battle in Baramati, people are king
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
The Man Who Upset Salman On Bigg Boss 18
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
The Bollywood Singer Who Lost His Voice
Struggling Shafali dropped for Australia ODIs
Struggling Shafali dropped for Australia ODIs
At Team India's Nets In Perth
At Team India's Nets In Perth
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
'If Pawar Tells Me To Jump In A Well...'
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde
Battle For Survival For Pawars, Uddhav, Shinde

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances