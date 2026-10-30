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EC extends SIR deadlines in 5 states, Delhi amid row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 30, 2026 09:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Election Commission has announced revised timelines for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across five states and Delhi, extending deadlines for voter registration and final list publication.

A third phase of SIR is currently underway in 19 states and UTs, involving 36.73 crore voters.

IMAGE: The states where the electoral roll revision schedule has been tweaked are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland.Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Election Commission has revised the Special Intensive Revision schedule for electoral rolls in five states and Delhi.
  • Deadlines for filing claims and objections have been extended in Maharashtra until November 13 and in Delhi until November 25.
  • Final electoral rolls will now be published on November 30 for Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana, and Nagaland.
  • Delhi's final electoral roll publication has been pushed to December 22.
  • This revision follows requests from concerned chief electoral officers and marks multiple past adjustments to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in five states and the Union Territory of Delhi following requests from the concerned chief electoral officers.

Revised Deadlines For Key States

The states where the electoral roll revision schedule has been tweaked are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland.

 

The poll panel wrote separately to the five states and the Union Territory of Delhi about extending the timelines.

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 26 to November 13. The notice phase and disposal of claims will now run until November 25, and the final roll will be published on November 30.

The draft roll came out on August 31, and disposals had earlier been fixed for November 10.

Delhi's Electoral Roll Timeline Extended

In Delhi, claims and objections can now be filed until November 25, instead of October 30. Disposal of claims has been pushed from November 30 to December 15, and the final roll will be published on December 22.

The schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been pushed on multiple occasions in the past due to a variety of reasons.

The notice and resolution period now closes on November 20 for Andhra Pradesh and Haryana; November 25 for Nagaland; and November 26 for Telangana.

All four states will publish their final electoral roll on November 30.

Originally announced by the Election Commission on May 14, Phase 3 of the SIR covers 16 states and three UTs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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