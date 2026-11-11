EC extends model code restrictions to retired officials

The Election Commission has significantly expanded the Model Code of Conduct's reach, now including retired government officials and state-re-employed individuals, to ensure political neutrality and prevent misuse of influence during election periods.

IMAGE: A view of the Nirvachan Sadan -- Election Commission of India, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission has extended Model Code of Conduct (MCC) restrictions to retired government officials and individuals re-employed by state governments.

These individuals are now prohibited from participating in election campaigns or canvassing during the poll code period.

They are also barred from summoning or holding official meetings/video conferences with election-related officers in poll-bound constituencies.

The directive was issued in a letter on November 9 to chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of five poll-bound states.

The EC cautioned that any violation of these directions would be viewed seriously, emphasising strict compliance.

Amid complaints of misuse of official position by some, the Election Commission has extended restrictions and prohibitions applicable on serving government employees under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to retired officials and individuals engaged, employed or re-employed by state governments during this period.

A senior official said there have been complaints in the past that retired government employees engaged by states in various capacities have been convening meetings of officials involved in election work during the poll code period.

New Directives For Poll-Bound States

In a letter addressed to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of poll-bound Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 9, the commission said such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.

The poll authority also directed that these individuals must not summon any election-related officer of a constituency or district where elections have been announced for official discussions or meetings.

They are also barred from holding video conferences or meetings with such officers.

Ensuring Political Neutrality

The commission cautioned that any act or omission in violation of these directions would be viewed seriously and instructed the states to ensure strict compliance.

In effect, such re-employed people cannot use their names, official positions or authority to favour any political party or individual.

They also cannot participate in election campaigning or canvassing.

Such individuals cannot summon election officials or hold official meetings/video conferences with them in constituencies or districts where elections have been announced.

The EC also reiterated that MCC provisions apply to organisations, committees, corporations and commissions funded wholly or partly by the government.