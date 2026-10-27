EC directs transfers of key officers in 5 states ahead of 2027 polls

The Election Commission has mandated the transfer of key officers in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Punjab, as part of its preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes.

FILE IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, during a meeting of the Election Commission of India at Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, September 26, 2026. Photograph: @ECISVEEP X/ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission on Tuesday directed five states to transfer officers involved in election duties ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

The five states affected are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, where polls could be held "early next year".

Officers posted in their home districts or those completing three years in a district by May 31, 2027 (for Uttar Pradesh), must be transferred.

The order covers District Election Officers, police officers from Sub-Inspector to ADG/IG, and excise/transport department officers.

The EC is permitted to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires" under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed five states heading to polls in 2027 to transfer certain categories of officers connected directly with election work.

EC Directs Officer Transfers For Fair Polls

The five states are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

While recently ordering the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states, including these five, the Election Commission (EC) had said that polls in these five states could be held "early next year".

It is usual for the poll body to order transfers ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly elections to ensure fair play.

In a communication to the five states, the EC said officers posted in their home districts, those who have completed three years in a district in the last four years, or will do so by May 31, 2027, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, must be posted out.

District officers such as district election officers (DEOs), returning officers (ROs), additional district magistrates (ADMs), sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), tehsildars and block development officers (BDOs); divisional and municipal commissioners are covered under the order.

Police officers from sub-inspector up to range additional directors general (ADGs) and inspectors general (IGs), and excise and transport department officers of sub-inspector rank and above are also covered.

Officers posted at state headquarters are exempted and so are non-election staff such as doctors, engineers and teachers.

While the term of the 493-member Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 22, 2027, the terms of 60-member Manipur, 40-member Goa, 117-member Punjab and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies end on different dates in March 2027.

Provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, allow the EC to hold polls "earlier than six months before the term expires".