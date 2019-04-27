EC directs police to file FIR against Gambhir

April 27, 2019 14:44 IST

The Election Commission on Saturday directed East Delhi Returning Officer to file an FIR against Gautam Gambhir, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission.

The cricketer-turned-politician had not taken permission for his rally on April 25 in Delhi's Jangpura, the electoral body stated. A non-cognisable report is being filed against Gambhir under the Delhi Police Act.

This comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party candidate from East Delhi, Atishi Marlena had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir as his name figures twice in the electoral rolls.

The complaint was filed under Section 155(2) of the Representation of the People Act at Tis Hazari Court, seeking direction for the police to investigate Gambhir's offence, which is punishable under Sections 17, 31, 125A of the Representation of the People Act, said a press statement issued by Atishi's office.

As per Section 17 of the Representation of the People Act, no person is entitled to be enrolled as a voter in more than one constituency. Section 31 makes false declaration in the matter of inclusion or exclusion of voter rolls punishable with up to one year in prison.

Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake, will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.