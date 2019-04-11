EC bars uncertified political content on NaMo TV

April 11, 2019 23:47 IST

The Election Commission on Thursday directed Delhi's chief electoral officer that all political publicity contents being displayed without pre-certification be removed immediately from NaMo TV.

The poll panel said any political content has to be permitted by the local media certification committee "strictly in accordance with the EC's instructions in this regard".

After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the CEO Delhi to file a report on the issue.

Earlier, the ministry of information and broadcasting told the poll panel that it was an advertising platform that did not require a license from the ministry.

Earlier, the Delhi CEO approved the logo of NaMo TV, which the BJP said is part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained the old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.