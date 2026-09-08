Eating goat meat here is...: WB minister on Bageshwar Baba's diktat

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh has strongly defended the traditional consumption of non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

IMAGE: The minister highlights Bengal's tradition of goat sacrifice during Durga Puja, where the meat is consumed as prasad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh defends non-vegetarian food consumption during Durga Puja, citing traditional practices.

Ghosh counters Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's appeal for vegetarianism during the festival.

The minister highlights Bengal's tradition of goat sacrifice during Durga Puja, where the meat is consumed as prasad.

Ghosh criticises government interference in food choices and the use of state funds for community pujas.

He also addresses a controversy over an 11-handed Durga idol, urging officials to be vigilant.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja was not controversial and referred to Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's meat diktat to say that "saints advocate for vegetarian food for good health".

His remarks came amid a controversy over the self-styled godman, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, making an appeal to Bengalis to give up non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja festivities and describing people who eat meat on religious occasions as "hypocrites".

The BJP's state leadership has sought to distance themselves from any comment or move that could be perceived as an attempt to dictate Bengal's traditional food habits.

Defending Traditional Food Habits

Talking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said, "Bengal has a tradition of goat sacrifice during Durga Puja, and that is consumed as prasad. Eating goat meat here is not a matter of controversy."

"I don't eat anything except fish. But whoever wants to eat whatever they want should be allowed to do so," the panchayats and rural development minister said.

He questioned whether those to got to Bageshwar Baba, can say with full conviction that they do not eat fish or meat. "Saints speak from their own perspective and say that vegetarian food is good for health."

Referring to Bengal's religious traditions, he said non-vegetarian food had long been associated with several forms of worship in the state. "Swami Vivekananda had said that as long as the country exists, Mother Kali will eat goat meat and Shiva will play the damru."

Ghosh also accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of trying to dictate people's food choices. "

Trinamool had started saying that this cannot be eaten and that cannot be eaten," he said, adding that people should be free to make their own choices.

Critique Of Government Role In Pujas

Asked why people in Bengal were being "taught" how to celebrate Durga Puja, Ghosh said the festival's traditional values had been diluted over the years.

"There is hardly any Durga Puja left in Bengal; that is why people are saying this. We also want to see it as Durga Puja. Everything has been spoiled in the name of themes and other things. Bengalis have forgotten their own culture," he said.

Ghosh also criticised the use of government funds for community pujas, saying the festival should primarily be organised by society.

"If there is a desire to organise puja with government money, then there is no need to organise the puja. Society will organise the puja. Those in government thought they would take control of the puja, just as the CPI-M had done earlier," he said.

He said Durga Puja had evolved from celebrations organised by kings and zamindars to community festivals and questioned the need for the government to play a role in them.

"There is no shortage of money among the people of the country. There is goodwill, but politicians create problems. Keep rumours away from politics and also keep government money away from it," the minister said.

He, however, said the government could extend assistance to puja committees in villages that genuinely lacked resources.

Addressing Idol Controversy

On a controversy surrounding an "11-handed" Durga idol at a government event following a row over a state tourism video not featuring any West Bengal landmark, Ghosh said officials of the department concerned should remain alert.

"I don't know who is doing this. Perhaps they are doing it as part of some old tradition. The department minister and officials should remain alert. The habit of causing chaos that existed during the previous government remains with many people," he said.

Incidentally, on Monday West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari apologised for a government advertisement carrying an image of Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10, seeking to put an end to the controversy.