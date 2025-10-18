HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Easy for me' to solve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: Trump

'Easy for me' to solve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: Trump

October 18, 2025 15:00 IST

Amid escalating hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, United States President Donald Trump claimed that the conflict between the two countries will be an 'easy' one for him to solve, 'if' he had to solve it.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 17, 2025. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

While speaking to the media during a bilateral lunch with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, Trump said, "I do understand Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan, that's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve that."

Trump once again claimed to have saved millions of lives while assuring that he will have 'success' in resolving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war," the US President said.

 

Pakistan launched fresh air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, casting a shadow over the expected talks in Doha amid a fragile ceasefire that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two sides.

The strikes followed a gun-and-bomb attack by terrorists at a military installation in North Waziristan, and just hours after Islamabad and Kabul extended their two-day ceasefire, the Dawn reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trump has once again expressed dismay at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize despite resolving eight wars .

"You know we resolved eight others, it's funny how people say this, if you get this one...every time I do one, they forget about that one. I solved eight wars," Trump said

"Every time I solve one, they say if you solve the next one, you are going to get the Nobel prize," Trump added.

However, the US President was quick to add that he did not do it for the Nobel while claiming that he does not know Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner for 2025, without naming her.

"I did not get the Nobel prize. Somebody got it was a very nice woman, very nice, I don't know who she is, but she was very generous, so I don't care about all that stuff, I just care about saving lives," Trump said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
