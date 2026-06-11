Sri Lanka Easter Attack Victims Demand Unhindered Probe

Victims' families of the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka are protesting against alleged political interference, demanding an unhindered investigation into the bombings that killed 270 people.

Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Key Points Kin of 2019 Easter Sunday attack victims protested in Sri Lanka's Katuwapitiya against alleged opposition attempts to obstruct ongoing investigations.

The protests followed the arrest of former state intelligence head Suresh Sallay, accused of masterminding the coordinated Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Minister Ananda Wijepala claimed Sallay conspired to use a jihadi group to help the Rajapaksas' political comeback.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government, which took power in 2024, has reopened the investigations, citing past political interference.

The kin of the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks staged protest in northwestern Sri Lanka's Katuwapitiya town against the opposition's attempts to scuttle ongoing investigations. Easter Sunday suicide attacks targeted churches and luxury hotels across the island nation on April 21, 2019 and killed 270 people, including 11 Indians. The St Anthony's church at Katuwapitiya was the worst hit with 117 deaths.

Allegations Of Political Interference In Probe

"No one should try to interfere in the investigations", Brito Fernando, a human rights activist, told reporters on Thursday. The protestors accused the opposition of trying to influence the investigation. The opposition groups held protests against the mistreatment of Suresh Sallay, the former head of state intelligence, who was arrested on February 25 under the Prevention of Terrorism Act for his alleged role in masterminding the coordinated Easter Sunday attacks. The groups halted the protest after three days on Wednesday, following a court decision to appoint a medical specialist panel to check Sallay's torture complaint under detention. Fernando said for the first time in seven years, the investigations were making headway. Protesters held placards reading "don't hamper investigations" and "don't stop investigations for fear of protests".

The police minister, Ananda Wijepala, said in parliament on Wednesday that Sallay had led the conspiracy to orchestrate an attack using the jihadi extremist group to help the Rajapaksas, then in opposition, to make a political comeback. Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidency in 2019. The former Sri Lankan government had faced criticism for failing to prevent the attacks despite intelligence warnings from India about an imminent threat. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's government, which came to power in 2024, reopened investigations into the attacks, saying political interference may have hampered earlier probes.