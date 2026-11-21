East Delhi's district administration is actively exploring innovative solutions to combat severe air pollution, trialling drone technology on Saturday to efficiently spray water over dust-prone construction sites near Akshardham.

Key Points Drones were trialled on Saturday near Akshardham in east Delhi to spray water over dust-prone areas.

The initiative by the district administration aims to control construction-related dust and tackle air pollution.

The trial assessed the drone's ability to cover larger areas more efficiently for water sprinkling.

Officials emphasised the need for better inter-departmental coordination for pollution control measures.

The technology is being explored as an additional measure to combat dust pollution.

Drones were used in a trial to spray water over dust-prone areas near Akshardham in east Delhi on Saturday as the district administration explored the use of technology to control construction-related dust and tackle air pollution, officials said.

The demonstration was held at a railway construction site near Dhobighat, which has been identified as a dust-prone stretch and falls under the Commonwealth Games Village pollution hotspot.

Drone Technology For Pollution Control

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Revenue Department, Delhi Police, Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Railways, among others, were present during the inspection.

V K Bidhuri, the East District's nodal secretary for air pollution mitigation, visited the area to review pollution control measures, according to a statement.

The drone used in the trial takes off with water drawn from a tank placed on the ground and can spray it over an area extending around 100 metres on either side, officials said.

The trial was aimed at assessing whether the technology could help cover larger dust-prone areas in less time and make water sprinkling more efficient.

Officials said there needs to be better coordination among departments and timely implementation of measures to curb dust and other sources of pollution.

The district administration is exploring the use of such technology as an additional measure to tackle dust pollution in the area, they said.