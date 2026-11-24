Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, following the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman by two men at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, sparking a major investigation into the incident that occurred during a colleague's party.

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Key Points Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar.

A 22-year-old woman alleged she was gang raped by two men during a party with colleagues at the cafe on Monday night.

The cafe, where the victim and six accused work, was reportedly reopened after closing for a party where alcohol was consumed.

Three other accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested after a 22-year-old woman alleged that she was gang raped by two men at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police sources said.

Investigation Into Cafe Incident

Three other accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, said the sources.

The victim, who along with the six accused, works at a cafe located in a mall in the Karkardooma area, alleged that the incident took place when she and her colleagues gathered at the establishment for a party on Monday night.

The cafe had shut for the day around 11.30 pm. However, one of the group members allegedly had the keys to the premises and reopened it, following which they organised a party inside, a police source said.

The group reportedly consumed alcohol and stayed at the cafe for several hours before leaving around 3.30 am.

The victim woman subsequently alleged that two men sexually assaulted her. She also accused the other colleagues present of supporting the alleged crime.

Police registered a case and arrested three accused. Further investigation is underway.