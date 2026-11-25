Police in Delhi are intensifying their search for three absconding suspects in the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman at an East Delhi cafe, highlighting concerns over workplace safety and late-night gatherings.

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Key Points Multiple police teams are actively working to apprehend three remaining accused in the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar.

Two women and one man have been arrested so far in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday night.

The victim and the six accused all work at the same cafe in a Karkardooma mall, where the alleged assault took place during a party after closing hours.

The group reportedly consumed alcohol and stayed at the cafe for several hours before leaving around 3.30 am.

Multiple police teams are working to apprehend the remaining three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 22-year-old woman at a cafe in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police sources said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway In Cafe Assault Case

Two women and a man have been arrested so far, while the other accused are absconding, they said.

The victim, who, along with the six accused, works at a cafe in a mall in the Karkardooma area, alleged that the incident occurred when she and her colleagues gathered at the establishment for a party on Monday night.

The cafe had shut for the day around 11.30 pm. However, one of the group members allegedly had the keys to the premises and reopened it, following which they organised a party inside, a police source said.

The group reportedly consumed alcohol and stayed at the cafe for several hours before leaving around 3.30 am.

The woman subsequently alleged that two men sexually assaulted her. She also accused her other colleagues present of supporting the alleged crime.

Further investigation is underway.