Earth missed you: Modi as Sunita, others return home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Crew-9 members as they returned to Earth after a prolonged mission to the International Space Station, saying their unwavering determination will forever inspire millions.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and her father Deepak Pandya at the Space Shuttle Columbia Memorial, June 7, 2016. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

"Welcome back, Crew9! The Earth missed you," Modi said in a post on X.

NASA astronauts Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

For Williams and Wilmore, test pilots for Boeing's new Starliner capsule, an eight-day mission stretched to more than nine months as a series of helium leaks and thruster failures deemed their spacecraft unsafe. The spacecraft returned without them in September.

"Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions," Modi said.

He said space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality.

"Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career," the prime minister said.

"We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity," Modi said.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return was a remarkable achievement and a testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration.

He also said India would wish to utilise her expertise in space exploration.

"Welcome back, Sunita Williams! Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA's commitment to space exploration!" ISRO shared Narayanan's message on 'X'.

He said Williams' resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world.

"As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO, I on behalf of my colleagues extend a warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead," Narayanan said.

"When Bharat under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration," he added.