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Mastermind Arrested In Delhi E-Rickshaw Theft Racket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 13, 2026 16:45 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated e-rickshaw theft gang, arresting the alleged mastermind and recovering 15 stolen vehicles, highlighting a concerning trend of juvenile involvement in organised crime.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted an e-rickshaw theft gang, arresting mastermind Mehboob Khan and apprehending three juveniles.
  • The gang recruited juveniles to steal e-rickshaws, paying them Rs 2,500 for each stolen vehicle.
  • The investigation involved CCTV analysis and technical surveillance, leading to the identification of the culprits.
  • Police recovered 15 stolen e-rickshaws and invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused.

The Delhi Police has busted an e-rickshaw theft gang operating in the capital and adjoining areas, arresting the mastermind and apprehending three juveniles involved in the racket, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mehboob Khan alias Abhishek (42), a resident of Goyla Dairy in Dwarka. Police said Khan recruited juveniles to steal vehicles while he concealed and disposed of the stolen e-rickshaws.

 

How Delhi Police Cracked The E-Rickshaw Theft Case

The investigation began after an e-FIR was registered on June 4 based on Dharmendra Kumar's complaint. Kumar alleged that three youths tricked him into accompanying them to a gaushala under the pretext of verification and stole his e-rickshaw.

A police team analysed over 150 CCTV footage clips and conducted technical surveillance, which led to the identification of three juveniles allegedly involved in the theft. During questioning, the juveniles allegedly disclosed that Khan recruited them and paid them Rs 2,500 for each stolen e-rickshaw, police said.

Based on their inputs, police arrested Khan and recovered the e-rickshaw involved in the case from a vacant plot near Goyla Dairy. Further interrogation led to the recovery of 14 additional e-rickshaws from different locations, police said. Police said they cracked multiple vehicle theft cases. They invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to theft, use of children in criminal activities and common intention.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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