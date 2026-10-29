Delhi Police Probe E-Rickshaw Driver's Mysterious Death

Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Birju Rai, whose body was found with injury marks in Mayur Vihar on Thursday, prompting a murder inquiry.

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Key Points The body of 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Birju Rai was found in bushes in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday.

Police suspect murder due to injury marks on his head; Rai had been missing since Wednesday.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify those involved.

Rai was the sole breadwinner for his wife and two children, and his body was found partially clothed.

Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death as further investigation is underway.

The body of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was found in bushes near a parking lot close to a mall in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday, with police suspecting murder, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Birju Rai, a resident of Noida, who had been missing since Wednesday, they said.

Police Launch Murder Probe

Police found injury marks on his head, raising suspicion of foul play. His body was sent to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances leading to Rai's death and trace those involved, they said.

According to police, Rai worked as an e-rickshaw driver and was the sole breadwinner for his family, comprising his wife and two children.

His body was found partially clothed, and investigators are examining the circumstances in which he reached the spot.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway, they added.