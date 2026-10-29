Home  » News » Delhi Police Probe E-Rickshaw Driver's Mysterious Death

Delhi Police Probe E-Rickshaw Driver's Mysterious Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 29, 2026 20:16 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Delhi Police are investigating the suspicious death of 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Birju Rai, whose body was found with injury marks in Mayur Vihar on Thursday, prompting a murder inquiry.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The body of 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver Birju Rai was found in bushes in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday.
  • Police suspect murder due to injury marks on his head; Rai had been missing since Wednesday.
  • A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene, and CCTV footage is being scanned to identify those involved.
  • Rai was the sole breadwinner for his wife and two children, and his body was found partially clothed.
  • Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death as further investigation is underway.

The body of a 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was found in bushes near a parking lot close to a mall in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Thursday, with police suspecting murder, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Birju Rai, a resident of Noida, who had been missing since Wednesday, they said.

 

Police Launch Murder Probe

Police found injury marks on his head, raising suspicion of foul play. His body was sent to the mortuary of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A crime team and a forensic science laboratory team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to establish the circumstances leading to Rai's death and trace those involved, they said.

According to police, Rai worked as an e-rickshaw driver and was the sole breadwinner for his family, comprising his wife and two children.

His body was found partially clothed, and investigators are examining the circumstances in which he reached the spot.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

delhi crimemayur vihar murdere-rickshaw driver deathbirju rai investigationpolice probe delhi

More From Rediff

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year

The Best Wildlife Photos Of The Year
Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits

Poor, Young, Disposable: How Bishnoi Gang Recruits
Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Are Indian, Chinese Troops In A Face-off In Arunachal?

Related Stories

Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver Murdered, Family Protests For Justice

Delhi E-Rickshaw Driver Murdered, Family Protests For Justice

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features