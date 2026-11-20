Gujarat is set to launch a comprehensive statewide anti-drug campaign from December 1, involving educational institutions and public awareness, to combat drug addiction and align with the national vision of a 'Drug-Free India'.

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Key Points Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi chaired a meeting on Friday to launch a statewide anti-drug campaign from December 1.

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Drug-Free India' and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy.

Key strategies include forming joint teams of students, teachers, and police in colleges, public awareness campaigns via various media, and strict surveillance on drug traffickers.

The initiative aims to protect youth at the grassroots level from drug addiction.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated the Modi government targets making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday chaired a meeting to roll out a statewide anti-drug campaign in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Drug-Free India'.

Discussions were held with senior police officers to ensure the campaign, being framed as a war against drugs, reaches every corner of the state, starting December 1, Sanghavi told reporters.

Gujarat's War Against Drugs

The meeting was held in line with PM's vision of a 'Drug-Free India,' and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's day-long meeting in Gujarat to devise a comprehensive strategy to ensure a completely drug-free state, he added.

"The strategy includes the formation of joint teams comprising students, teachers, and police personnel within colleges and universities. Furthermore, a public awareness campaign will be launched using social media, television, newspapers, and street plays," Sanghavi said.

Simultaneously, strict surveillance will be maintained on those accused of drug trafficking, with a specific focus on determining appropriate actions against repeat offenders, he added.

Protecting Youth From Addiction

"The state home department has been conducting a series of meetings to strengthen investigative processes by ensuring robust coordination. Ultimately, this initiative is aimed at reaching the grassroots level to protect the youth and ensure they do not fall prey to drug addiction," Sanghavi said.

The state's Director General of Police (DGP), as well as the Additional Chief Secretary and the Secretary of the Home Department, were present along with police commissioners from various cities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

Additionally, the meeting was attended by the IB chief, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Cyber Center of Excellence, SPs from all districts, Range DIGs, officers of ADGP rank, and other senior officials responsible for law and order.

In a recent rally, Shah had said the Modi government, after eradicating Naxalism, had now set a target of making India drug-free by December 31, 2029.