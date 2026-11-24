IMAGE: 700-Year-Old Shri Durgeshwari Mata temple reopens in Srinagar after 37 years, here and below. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

The historic 700-year-old Shri Durgeshwari Mata Temple in the heart of Srinagar reopened to devotees on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 after remaining closed for 37 years, marking an emotional moment for the Kashmiri Pandit community and reflecting the spirit of communal harmony in the Valley.

Located at Fathe Kadal in the old city, the temple reopened on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima following restoration efforts involving local residents, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and their Muslim neighbours.

A Return to Heritage

The reopening brought joy and nostalgia to Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom had been unable to visit the historic shrine for nearly four decades.

Devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings, marking the return of religious activities at the centuries-old place of worship.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo, along with SSP Srinagar G V Sundeep Chakravarthy and other senior police and civil administration officials, visited the temple and participated in the inaugural prayers.

Local residents and members of the Kashmiri Pandit community also joined the religious ceremonies.

Ensuring Peace and Security

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in and around the temple to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the reopening ceremony.

Security personnel were deployed in the area while officials monitored the arrangements as devotees arrived to offer prayers.

The temple, which had remained deserted amid the difficult circumstances caused by terrorism and the prevailing situation in Kashmir, has now been restored through collective efforts and the cooperation of people from different communities.

Symbol of Unity

Local Muslim residents participated in the celebrations and welcomed the Kashmiri Pandits, extending their greetings and felicitations on the reopening of the temple.

Their participation added a special significance to the occasion, highlighting the bonds of friendship and coexistence that have long been part of Kashmir's social and cultural fabric.

For many Kashmiri Pandits, the reopening was more than just the restoration of a religious shrine; it was an opportunity to reconnect with their roots, memories and heritage.

Several members of the community expressed happiness at seeing the temple open again after 37 years and being able to offer prayers at the historic site.

The participation of Muslim neighbours in the restoration efforts and reopening celebrations was also welcomed by the devotees, who described the occasion as a positive step towards preserving Kashmir's shared heritage and traditional communal harmony.

The reopening of the Shri Durgeshwari Mata temple on Kartik Purnima is being seen as an important moment for the preservation of the Valley's centuries-old religious and cultural heritage, while bringing together members of different communities in a spirit of peace, goodwill and brotherhood.

Key Points The 700-year-old Shri Durgeshwari Mata Temple in Srinagar has reopened after 37 years on Kartik Purnima.

The reopening is a significant event for the Kashmiri Pandit community, allowing them to reconnect with their heritage.

Local Muslim residents actively participated in the restoration efforts and celebrations, highlighting communal harmony.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff