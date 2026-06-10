Bengaluru Customs Seizes Rs 1.37 Crore Gold From Dubai Passenger

Bengaluru Customs officials made a significant arrest at Kempegowda International Airport, seizing 899.50 grams of 24K gold worth Rs 1.37 crore from a Dubai passenger who attempted to smuggle it in concealed capsules.

Key Points A passenger arriving from Dubai was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Customs officials seized 899.50 grams of 24K gold, valued at Rs 1.37 crore.

The gold was concealed in four capsules containing gold paste.

The arrest was made under the provisions of the Customs Act.

A passenger who arrived from Dubai was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport here on Wednesday after customs officials detected gold concealed in capsules, officials said.

Taking to X, Bengaluru Customs said it seized 899.50 grams of 24K gold, valued at Rs 1.37 crore, hidden in four capsules containing gold paste. The passenger was arrested under the Customs Act, the agency added.