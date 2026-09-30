Delhi Murder: Chargesheet Details Pre-Planned Attack On DU Student

The chargesheet filed in the tragic murder of DU student Muskan Sharma reveals a chilling pre-planned attack by accused Imran Khan, who allegedly purchased a knife days before the incident, with an accomplice also implicated in the crime.

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Key Points The chargesheet in the Muskan Sharma murder case alleges the attack was pre-planned, with accused Imran Khan purchasing a knife two days prior.

An accomplice, Digvijay Singh, is accused of assisting Khan in locating the victim's residence, waiting during the murder, and later providing shelter.

Imran Khan allegedly strangled and stabbed Muskan Sharma after she declined to continue their relationship, having previously threatened and stalked her.

Police recovered evidence of deleted phone data and threatening messages from Khan's phone, along with CCTV footage of their prior meetings.

Both Imran Khan and Digvijay Singh are currently in judicial custody, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 27-year-old accused in the killing a DU student in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar had allegedly planned the murder and purchased a knife from a quick-commerce platform two days before the attack, while a friend -- named as an accomplice -- helped him locate the victim's house and later harboured him, according to the chargesheet filed by police.

The over-350-page chargesheet, filed in Tis Hazari court, states that accused Imran Khan purchased the knife on August 24, before attacking 21-year-old fashion content creator and University of Delhi (DU) student Muskan Sharma on August 26, indicating that the murder was pre-planned.

Details Of The Pre-Planned Attack

Police have named Digvijay Singh as an accomplice in the case, alleging that he helped Khan trace Sharma's residence, waited nearby while the murder was committed and subsequently helped him escape and provided him shelter.

A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted at the district level to investigate the case.

According to the chargesheet, Khan frequently contacted Sharma and knew when she would be home alone.

On August 26, Sharma was alone at her house in Old Mahavir Nagar when Khan allegedly came to meet her. He then allegedly strangled her and stabbed her three times in the chest and abdomen.

The murder came to light around an hour later when her domestic help found her lying in a pool of blood, according to police.

Relationship And Motive Uncovered

Police said Khan and Sharma had known each other for around two years and had been in a relationship for nearly one-and-a-half years. Sharma used to visit a local gym where Khan had worked.

According to the chargesheet, Khan had been allegedly forcing Sharma to continue the relationship while she kept declining. He had allegedly threatened and stalked her earlier, before planning to kill her.

The accused had also allegedly procured an unlicensed weapon, police said.

Accomplice's Role And Evidence

The chargesheet states that Singh, who had also worked at gyms in west Delhi, helped Khan locate Sharma's house on the day of the incident and waited in the vicinity while the murder was committed.

Singh allegedly helped Khan flee after the murder and later harboured him, police said. Both accused are currently in judicial custody.

Police have invoked sections 103(1) (murder) and 249 pertaining to harbouring or concealing a person who has committed an offence punishable with death under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The charge sheet also states that Khan allegedly deleted phone data and chats from Sharma's mobile phone. Police recovered evidence of messages in which he had allegedly threatened her.

Investigators have also collected CCTV footage from several locations, including a hotel, restaurants and areas near Sharma's residence, where Khan and Sharma had allegedly met between July and August.