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DU student harassed on road, dragged towards car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 24, 2026 19:37 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have launched an investigation and registered an FIR after a Hindu College postgraduate student and her friend reported being harassed and nearly abducted by men in a car in Mukherjee Nagar.

DU student harassed, pulled towards car

IMAGE: DU students protest over the gang rape of a minor near Aastha Kunj at National Park, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Hindu College student and her friend were allegedly harassed and nearly pulled into a car in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
  • The incident involved men passing comments, abusing, and attempting to abduct the women, who were recording the event.
  • Police have traced the car and identified the driver as a Delhi University student named Naman.
  • An FIR has been registered under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
  • Allegations of initial police inaction, with women visiting multiple stations, are also being investigated.

A Hindu College postgraduate student was allegedly harassed by a group of men in a car who followed her and her friend and attempted to pull them into the vehicle in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, and the car involved in the incident has been traced, officials said.

Details Of The Alleged Harassment

According to a video posted on social media, the first-year master's student said she and her friend were walking when a white car came near them and the men inside allegedly passed comments at them.

When the women objected, the men allegedly abused them and later followed them, she claimed.

 

The student further alleged that when she and her friend stopped to record the incident, the men also stopped and attempted to pull them into the car.

The men fled after her friend started recording the vehicle, she claimed.

Police Action And Investigation

The student also alleged that she and her friend went to three police stations over nearly four hours before their complaint was registered, claiming that they were initially told the incident did not fall under the jurisdiction of the police station concerned.

Police said they are also looking into the student's allegation that she had approached multiple police stations before the case was registered.

According to police, the car was being driven by Naman, a Delhi University student, and two to three other persons were accompanying him at the time of the alleged incident.

"Police launched an inquiry based on the complaint and traced the car allegedly used in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said.

An FIR has been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station under sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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