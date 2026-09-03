Delhi University And AMD Collaborate To Train 10,000 Students In AI

Delhi University and semiconductor giant AMD have forged a significant partnership to empower 10,000 students with cutting-edge artificial intelligence skills, bolstering India's indigenous AI capabilities and bridging the academic-industry divide.

Key Points Delhi University and AMD have signed an MoU to train 10,000 students and faculty in AI skills over the next year.

The partnership introduces AMD's AI Engage Developer Programme, offering access to its ROCm AI software platform and GPU cloud credits.

The initiative aims to build indigenous AI capabilities and bridge the gap between academic institutions and industry in India.

Students and faculty will gain access to AMD's AI learning curriculum, technical workshops, and open software ecosystems.

This collaboration supports India's ambition to lead in AI innovation by providing early access to industry-grade tools and platforms.

The University of Delhi and semiconductor major AMD on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip students and faculty with industry-relevant artificial intelligence skills and train up to 10,000 students over the next year.

Boosting AI Capabilities In India

Under the collaboration, AMD, an American semiconductor company, will bring its AI Engage Developer Programme to the university, providing students and faculty access to its open-source ROCm AI software platform, learning resources and developer GPU cloud credits.

Besides supporting India's broader efforts to build indigenous AI capabilities, the initiative is aimed at enabling students to build, test and deploy AI applications using industry-grade tools and supporting research, innovation and developer readiness.

Bridging Academia And Industry

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh said such programmes were crucial to bridging the gap between academic institutions and industry. "Such programmes are essential for building a bridge between academic institutions and the industry," Singh said, describing the partnership with AMD as a significant step towards advancing AI education and innovation in the country.

The MoU was signed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta and AMD India Country Head and Senior Vice President of Engineering Jaya Jagadish.

Access To Cutting-Edge AI Tools

The collaboration will provide students and faculty access to AMD's AI learning curriculum, technical workshops, open software ecosystems and cloud-based GPU resources for hands-on experimentation.

Jagadish said India had the talent and ambition to lead the next wave of AI innovation and stressed the importance of giving students early access to platforms and tools used in real-world AI development. "Through our collaboration with the University of Delhi, we are helping students move from learning AI concepts to building AI solutions," she said.

The collaboration builds on AMD's investments in India's technology ecosystem through academic partnerships, developer enablement and open AI innovation, the company said.