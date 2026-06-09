Drunken Brawl Leads To Co-Worker's Death In Delhi Factory

Police in Delhi have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his co-worker to death with scissors during a drunken altercation inside a garment factory in Gandhi Nagar, highlighting the tragic consequences of workplace disputes fuelled by alcohol.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 27-year-old man, Arwaz, allegedly stabbed his co-worker, Krishan Kumar, to death during a drunken fight in a Gandhi Nagar garment factory.

The victim initially left the hospital after being stabbed but later succumbed to his injuries, prompting a police investigation.

Eyewitness accounts led police to identify Arwaz as the assailant, who was subsequently arrested from Uttam Nagar.

Police recovered the blood-stained scissors and clothes, and discovered Arwaz's previous involvement in an attempt-to-murder case as a juvenile.

Further investigation, including forensic analysis and CCTV footage review, is currently underway in this Delhi murder case.

A 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death with a pair of scissors during a drunken altercation inside a garment factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Arwaz, a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, was nabbed from the Uttam Nagar area. The weapon of offence and blood-stained clothes allegedly worn during the crime have been recovered, they said.

Investigation Unravels Tragic Incident

On June 5, police received information regarding the admission of an injured man at Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The victim, identified as Krishan Kumar, had suffered stab injuries. Police reached the hospital but found the injured unable to explain the circumstances of the attack or identify the assailant. He later left the hospital without informing medical staff and declined to pursue legal action when contacted by police, officials said. The next day, police received information from GTB Hospital that Krishan Kumar had succumbed to injuries, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.

Accused Arrested, Past Record Revealed

Investigators found that the victim worked at a garment factory in Raghuwarpura-II, Gandhi Nagar. Following this, statements of the factory owner and workers were recorded. Police said eyewitnesses revealed that a group of workers had been consuming liquor inside the factory on the night of June 4 when an argument broke out. During the altercation, Arwaz allegedly attacked another worker, identified as Tiger, and stabbed Krishan Kumar with a pair of scissors before fleeing the spot. An FIR under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the BNS was registered at Gandhi Nagar police station on June 7 and the accused was eventually arrested from Uttam Nagar within hours of the FIR being lodged, police said. During interrogation, Arwaz's alleged role in the crime was established. At his instance, police recovered the blood-stained scissors used in the attack as well as blood-stained clothes allegedly worn by him during the incident. Police said verification of his criminal antecedents revealed his involvement as a juvenile in an an attempt-to-murder case registered at Sangam Vihar police station in 2019. Further investigation, including forensic examination of the recovered articles and analysis of CCTV footage, is underway, officials added.