'Drunk men all around': Last call by Assam woman found dead in Andhra

A tragic incident has unfolded as an Assam woman, Himashree Boro, was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh, prompting her family to allege murder and question railway safety and RPF response after she reported feeling unsafe on the train.

Key Points Himashree Boro, a young woman from Assam, was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, two days after boarding a train from Visakhapatnam.

Her family alleges murder and negligence by the Railway Police Force (RPF), stating she reported feeling unsafe due to "inebriated men" in her coach around 2.30-3 am.

Railway authorities initiated an investigation, with preliminary evidence suggesting she died from falling off the train, while her bags were found intact inside the coach.

A complaint about alleged misbehaviour was lodged on the 'Rail Madad' portal on October 6, but RPF searches failed to locate her in the specified coaches.

Both GRP, Palasa, and RPF, Srikakulam, have registered separate cases, and a thorough inquiry is underway, including checking CCTV footage and taking passenger statements.

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The body of a young woman from Assam, who had reportedly gone missing after boarding a home-bound train from Andhra Pradesh two days ago, has been recovered near railway tracks in the southern state, with her family alleging it to be a murder case on Thursday.

Family's Account And Safety Concerns

The South Coast Railway, under the jurisdiction of which the incident happened, has initiated an investigation with preliminary evidence suggesting that the 21-year-old died due to falling off the train, an official statement said.

The deceased, Himashree Boro, had gone to Andhra Pradesh as part of a dance troupe. She had boarded the 22503 Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek SF Express at Visakhapatnam at around 12.15 am on October 6, with a local acquaintance accompanying her to the station, her family members said here.

CCTV footage of the station showed Boro with the friend and also getting up on the coach later, surrounded by several other passengers.

A resident of Bonda area of the city, Boro had travelled to Visakhapatnam for a dance competition, but was returning alone ahead of others as she was scheduled to appear for an exam in Guwahati.

"After getting on the train, she called me and another friend of hers, and told us that she was feeling uncomfortable in the coach. There were inebriated men all around, making her feel unsafe," a sister-in-law of the deceased said.

Boro had shared a video of the inside of the coach with her friend before they lost contact with her around 2.30-3 am.

Allegations Of RPF Negligence

The sister-in-law said they had contacted the Railway Helpline and shared details of her train, and were told by the authorities that the Railway Police Force was being sent to check on her.

"But we never heard back about her being safe. Her body has now been recovered near the railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh itself. Her two bags have been found intact inside the coach," she said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the RPF, the sister-in-law demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

Railway Authorities' Response And Investigation

The railway authorities, however, said the RPF had searched for the young woman but failed to find her in that coach.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) statement here said that a complaint on the 'Rail Madad' grievance portal was received regarding alleged misbehaviour with a woman passenger in train no. 22503 on October 6.

The RPF at Srikakulam Road station attended to the complaint and searched the general and sleeper coaches of the train, but the passenger could not be traced.

On further investigation and checking of CCTV footage at Visakhapatnam station, the female passenger was noticed boarding in the S-2 coach of the train, and was seen being dropped off by her friend.

Srikakulam RPF found the body of an unknown passenger near the railway line between Ponduru and Dusi sections on Wednesday, which was later identified as that of the Guwahati woman.

The body was taken to Government RIMS Hospital at Srikakulam by Government Railway Police (GRP) for further identification and post-mortem.

"The circumstances of the incident are under inquiry. As per preliminary enquiry by GRP, Palasa, it is prima facie suspected that the deceased might have fallen from the running train," the statement said.

Both GRP, Palasa, and RPF, Srikakulam, have registered separate cases in the matter.

Ongoing Inquiry And Family Support

The jurisdiction of the incident falls under the Visakhapatnam division of the South Coast Railway, and an inquiry is being carried out by the authorities concerned.

Statements from the passengers in the coach and the person seen dropping off the girl are being taken, and CCTV footage at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam is being checked to identify persons allegedly involved or who are aware of the incident.

"Necessary help is also being rendered to the family members of the deceased. RPF authorities of NFR are also providing all possible assistance, and coordinating with the RPF and GRP authorities of South Coast Railway as well as the state police departments of Assam and Andhra Pradesh in this regard," the statement added.

Local Dimoria MLA Tapan Das, visiting the bereaved family, said the body would be brought back by the state government.

"Post-mortem has to be done there. After that, a flight schedule will have to be worked out as there are no direct flights to Guwahati. We are coordinating and trying to ensure that the body can be brought back at the earliest without any family member having to go to claim it," he said.

Students of B Barooah College in Guwahati, Boro's alma mater, staged a protest, demanding that a thorough investigation be conducted into the incident.