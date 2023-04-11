News
Rediff.com  » News » Drunk man threatens to kill Maha CM, arrested

Drunk man threatens to kill Maha CM, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 11, 2023 12:17 IST
Police have apprehended a 42-year-old man from Pune for allegedly threatening to harm Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, Rajesh Agwane, who works as a ward boy at a hospital in Mumbai, made the threatening call to the police control room on Monday night apparently in an inebriated condition, he said.

"On Monday night, the man called up police control room number 112 and sought medical assistance. He was told to call on 108 (ambulance service number). The man again called up the police control room, he spoke in threatening language and to harm the chief minister," a senior Pune police official said.

The man was apparently drunk, he said.

 

"His wife was there, she grabbed the phone and told the control room officers that the man was drunk and he did not know what he was saying and requested to ignore his comments," the official said.

The man was apprehended from Warje area in Pune. Further probe was on, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
