HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Drunken Son Murders Father After Domestic Dispute In Mahoba

Drunken Son Murders Father After Domestic Dispute In Mahoba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 08, 2026 13:47 IST

x

In a tragic incident from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, a 33-year-old man allegedly murdered his father with a brick during a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcohol-fueled violence and family conflict.

Key Points

  • A 33-year-old man, Mahesh, allegedly killed his 58-year-old father, Harihar Ahirwar, in Sijhari village, Mahoba.
  • The incident occurred during a domestic dispute when Mahesh, in an inebriated state, was assaulting his wife.
  • Harihar intervened to protect his daughter-in-law and was fatally struck multiple times on the head with a brick by his son.
  • Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint from the deceased's other son, Arvind.
  • The accused, Mahesh, fled the scene and police teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend him.

A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his father by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick in an inebriated state following a domestic dispute, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sijhari village under Srinagar police station area.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, identified as Mahesh (33), allegedly attacked his father, Harihar Ahirwar (58), with a brick, causing fatal head injuries, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaichandra Singh said. According to family members, Mahesh returned home in an inebriated condition and allegedly began assaulting his wife, Ramkumari. When Harihar intervened to stop the altercation, Mahesh allegedly struck him multiple times on the head with a brick, police said.

 

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Singh said. A murder case has been registered on a complaint lodged by the deceased's other son, Arvind, he said. The accused fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument
Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument
Father Kills Son For Assaulting Mother In UP Village
Drunk Son Allegedly Kills Elderly Mother With Brick In Banda
Hathras Man Accused of Killing Son While Intoxicated
Mathura Man Murders Brother Over Wife's Claims of Inappropriate Behaviour
Mathura Man Murders Brother Over Wife's Claims of Inappropriate Behaviour

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 2

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Iran fires missiles at Israel for first time since West Asia ceasefire0:38

Iran fires missiles at Israel for first time since West...

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention0:42

Mahima Makwana's Latest Appearance Grabs Attention

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone Smiling1:12

Huma Qureshi's Adorable Fan Encounter Leaves Everyone...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO