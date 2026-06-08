Drunken Son Murders Father After Domestic Dispute In Mahoba

In a tragic incident from Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, a 33-year-old man allegedly murdered his father with a brick during a domestic dispute, highlighting the devastating consequences of alcohol-fueled violence and family conflict.

Key Points A 33-year-old man, Mahesh, allegedly killed his 58-year-old father, Harihar Ahirwar, in Sijhari village, Mahoba.

The incident occurred during a domestic dispute when Mahesh, in an inebriated state, was assaulting his wife.

Harihar intervened to protect his daughter-in-law and was fatally struck multiple times on the head with a brick by his son.

Police have registered a murder case based on a complaint from the deceased's other son, Arvind.

The accused, Mahesh, fled the scene and police teams are actively conducting raids to apprehend him.

A 33-year-old man allegedly killed his father by repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick in an inebriated state following a domestic dispute, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sijhari village under Srinagar police station area.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The accused, identified as Mahesh (33), allegedly attacked his father, Harihar Ahirwar (58), with a brick, causing fatal head injuries, Station House Officer (SHO) Jaichandra Singh said. According to family members, Mahesh returned home in an inebriated condition and allegedly began assaulting his wife, Ramkumari. When Harihar intervened to stop the altercation, Mahesh allegedly struck him multiple times on the head with a brick, police said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Singh said. A murder case has been registered on a complaint lodged by the deceased's other son, Arvind, he said. The accused fled the scene after the incident and remains absconding. Police teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest him.