Drunken Brother Kills Sibling With Brick, Sickle In UP

In a tragic incident stemming from a family dispute, a man in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his younger brother using a brick and a sickle, prompting a police search for the absconding accused.

Key Points A man in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly murdered his younger brother over a family dispute.

The accused, Shiv Shankar, reportedly attacked his 35-year-old brother Sushil with a brick and a sickle.

The fatal assault occurred late Tuesday night in Adhiapura village, Vaedpura area.

Sushil died from his injuries after being rushed to hospital, and the accused is currently absconding.

A man allegedly killed his younger brother after assaulting him with a brick and a sickle over a family dispute in the Vaedpura area of Etawah district, police said on Wednesday.

Family Dispute Turns Fatal In Etawah

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Adhiapura village under Vaedpura police station limits, Station House Officer N K Mishra said. According to the police, accused Shiv Shankar, allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked his 35-year-old brother Sushil after an argument, which took place earlier in the day between Sushil and Shankar's sons.

Sushil was first beaten with a stick and brick and later attacked with a sickle, leaving him critically injured, they said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Mishra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered, the police said. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding, they added.