Assam Police Attacked By Drunk Driver, Handyman At Station

Four police personnel sustained injuries in Assam's Nagaon district after being allegedly attacked by a drunk truck driver and handyman inside Samaguri Police Station following a hit-and-run incident.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Four police personnel were injured in an alleged attack by a drunk truck driver and handyman at Samaguri Police Station in Nagaon, Assam, on Monday.

The incident occurred after the truck, involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday night, was intercepted by police.

The driver and handyman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked officers during questioning.

The injured officers, identified as Sub-Inspector Bikash Bora and constables Nishan Jyoti Bora, Bhaiti Inti and Pranab Bangthai, are in stable condition after hospitalisation.

A suo motu case has been registered against the accused at Samaguri police station, and an investigation is underway.

Four police personnel were injured after they were attacked allegedly by a drunk truck driver and a handyman inside Samaguri Police Station in Assam's Nagaon district, officials said on Monday.

Details Of The Incident

Their truck allegedly hit a vehicle in Sonaribali area on National Highway-127, which connects Kaliabor and Nagaon, around 11 pm on Sunday and fled.

Acting on information, a team from Samaguri Police Station intercepted the truck and brought the driver and handyman to the police station for interrogation.

During questioning, the two, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, attacked the police personnel, a senior officer said.

The injured have been identified as Sub-Inspector Bikash Bora and constables Nishan Jyoti Bora, Bhaiti Inti and Pranab Bangthai.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where their condition was declared stable, the official said.

"A suo motu case has been registered against them at Samaguri police station, and an investigation is underway," he added.