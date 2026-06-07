SUV Driver Under Alcohol Influence Kills Pedestrian In Delhi

A fatal drunk driving incident in Delhi's Rajouri Garden has led to the death of an unidentified pedestrian, with the 27-year-old SUV driver arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.

Key Points A 55-year-old unidentified pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV near Rajouri Garden Chowk in Delhi.

The SUV driver, Harshit Raj Dogra, 27, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The victim was declared brought dead at Acharya Bhikshu Government Hospital, and efforts are underway to identify him.

Police have arrested the accused driver and seized his vehicle, registering a case in connection with the incident.

Police said a 55-year-old unidentified pedestrian died after an SUV hit him near the busy intersection at Rajouri Garden Chowk around 3:50 am on Sunday. Police said the driver, Harshit Raj Dogra, 27, a Ramesh Nagar resident, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Investigation And Arrest

Police said the injured man and the vehicle's driver were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Government Hospital, where doctors declared the victim brought dead. Officials said the deceased has not yet been identified, and efforts are underway to ascertain his identity. According to the preliminary investigation, Dogra was returning to his residence from Mansarovar Garden when the accident occurred. Police said a case has been registered, and the accused driver has been arrested and his vehicle seized.