HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » SUV Driver Under Alcohol Influence Kills Pedestrian In Delhi

SUV Driver Under Alcohol Influence Kills Pedestrian In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 16:11 IST

x

A fatal drunk driving incident in Delhi's Rajouri Garden has led to the death of an unidentified pedestrian, with the 27-year-old SUV driver arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.

Key Points

  • A 55-year-old unidentified pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV near Rajouri Garden Chowk in Delhi.
  • The SUV driver, Harshit Raj Dogra, 27, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.
  • The victim was declared brought dead at Acharya Bhikshu Government Hospital, and efforts are underway to identify him.
  • Police have arrested the accused driver and seized his vehicle, registering a case in connection with the incident.

Police said a 55-year-old unidentified pedestrian died after an SUV hit him near the busy intersection at Rajouri Garden Chowk around 3:50 am on Sunday. Police said the driver, Harshit Raj Dogra, 27, a Ramesh Nagar resident, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Investigation And Arrest

Police said the injured man and the vehicle's driver were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Government Hospital, where doctors declared the victim brought dead. Officials said the deceased has not yet been identified, and efforts are underway to ascertain his identity. According to the preliminary investigation, Dogra was returning to his residence from Mansarovar Garden when the accident occurred. Police said a case has been registered, and the accused driver has been arrested and his vehicle seized.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Speeding Car Kills Pedestrian In Rajouri Garden; Driver Held
Speeding Car Kills Pedestrian In Rajouri Garden; Driver Held
Drunk Driver Rams Taxi In Delhi, Leaving Driver Critical
Drunk Driver Rams Taxi In Delhi, Leaving Driver Critical
Delhi Watchman Killed After Being Run Over By SUV
Delhi Watchman Killed After Being Run Over By SUV
Drunk Cong leader runs SUV over pedestrians in Jaipur, 3 dead
Drunk Cong leader runs SUV over pedestrians in Jaipur, 3 dead
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed
Speeding Thar mows down pedestrians in Delhi, 1 killed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look0:33

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar1:15

Woman's Body Found Near Mumbai-Pune Highway in Kharghar

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer Wife's Call0:41

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO