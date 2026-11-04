Drunk Constable Rams Car Into Pune Police Commissioner's Bungalow Gate

A Pune police constable, allegedly intoxicated and with a history of disciplinary problems, has been detained after ramming his car into Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's bungalow gate on Tuesday evening.

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Key Points A police constable allegedly rammed his car into Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's bungalow gate on Tuesday evening.

The constable was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

No one was injured in the incident at the commissioner's official residence.

The accused has a history of disciplinary issues, including a suspension in 2025 and reinstatement in 2026.

Police stated the constable is also allegedly suffering from mental health issues and has been taken into custody.

A constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car into the gate of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's bungalow, following which he was detained, officials said on Wednesday.

Incident Details And Constable's History

No one was injured in the incident, which took place on Tuesday evening at the commissioner's official residence in the Cantonment area, they said.

The police constable was alone in his car when he drove it into the gate of the commissioner's house, the officials said.

"The constable was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He has a history of disciplinary issues and has been involved in several offences earlier. He was suspended in 2025 and reinstated in 2026," Kumar told PTI.

The accused, who is also allegedly suffering from mental health issues, has been taken into custody, and further action is being initiated, police said.