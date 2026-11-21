Discover how an intoxicated burglar in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj was caught red-handed after falling asleep during a heist, leading to the arrest of his accomplice and the recovery of stolen goods.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A burglar, Deepak alias Golu, fell asleep inside a house he was robbing in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj after becoming heavily intoxicated.

The homeowner, Zulkur Nain, discovered Deepak sleeping inside his house at around 5 pm on October 23 and alerted the police.

Deepak's accomplice, Amit alias Ankit, who escaped with an LPG cylinder, was later apprehended based on Deepak's information.

Police recovered a stolen water motor, electrical cable, and the LPG cylinder, along with a mobile phone from another theft committed by Deepak on August 22.

Both accused are drug addicts who resorted to petty thefts to fund their addiction and have previous criminal records.

A man allegedly broke into a locked house in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to steal valuables but ended up falling asleep inside the premises after getting heavily intoxicated, only to be caught when the owner arrived later in the day, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Deepak alias Golu (21) and his associate Amit alias Ankit (26), were arrested for allegedly burgling the house in Jaitpur Part-II during the intervening night of October 22 and 23, they said.

Intoxicated Thief Caught Napping

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Kalindi Kunj police station at around 1.50 am on October 23, reporting that suspected thieves had entered a house opposite the caller's residence on Shamshul Road in Khadda Colony.

A police team reached the spot but found the house locked from outside and no suspicious activity. The owner, Zulkur Nain, was contacted and informed the police that he was away at work and could visit the premises only in the evening.

When Nain later opened the house at around 5 pm, he found an unknown man sleeping inside. Suspecting him to be involved in the burglary, he stepped out, locked the house again and alerted the police.

The team subsequently entered the premises and apprehended Deepak, the police said.

Investigation Leads To Accomplice

During interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he and Amit had entered the house after bending an iron gate on the rooftop. While Amit escaped with a 5 kg LPG cylinder, Deepak, who was heavily intoxicated, fell asleep inside the house, they said.

The stolen water motor and electrical cable, which had been concealed in a white plastic sack inside the premises, were recovered at Deepak's instance. Amit was subsequently apprehended in Khadda Colony on the basis of the information provided by him, police said.

Amit allegedly told investigators that he had hidden the LPG cylinder in bushes in a vacant plot near I-Block, from where it was recovered.

Drug Addiction Drove Thefts

Police said both accused were drug addicts and allegedly resorted to petty thefts to fund their addiction. They targeted locked and apparently unoccupied houses, sometimes using such premises as temporary hideouts after committing thefts.

During further investigation, Deepak also disclosed his alleged involvement in a theft at a barber shop in D-Block, Khadda Colony, on August 22. A mobile phone stolen from the shop was subsequently recovered at his instance, police said.

Deepak was previously involved in a case under the Arms Act registered at Jaitpur police station, while Amit was earlier booked in a theft case, they said.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody, the police added.